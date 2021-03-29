MLC Vani Devi tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: MLC-elect from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates’ constituency, Surabhi Vani Devi on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

She further asked everyone who came into her primary contact in the past few days to get themselves tested and isolate themselves accordingly.

“My appeal to the TRS party ranks, leaders, activists, people. Since I have been diagnosed Covid positive, I would like to ask those who have been in primary contact with me for the last few days to undergo Covid tests, along with home isolation if necessary,” Vani Devi wrote on her Twitter, on late Sunday.

టీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీ శ్రేణులకు, నాయకులకు, కార్యకర్తలకు, ప్రజలకు నా మనవి. నాకు కోవిడ్ పాజిటివ్ గా నిర్దారణ అయినందున గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా నాతో ప్రైమరీ కాంటాక్ట్ ఉన్న వారు హోమ్ ఐసోలేషన్ తో పాటు అవసరమైతే కోవిడ్ పరీక్షలు చేయించుకోవాల్సిందిగా కోరుతున్నాను. — Surabhi Vani Devi (@SurabhiVaniDevi) March 28, 2021

Daughter of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, Vani Devi contested the election for vacant seat in legislative council from Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates’ constituency on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ticket, won with a majority of 11,703 votes over her close rival and sitting MLC from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) N. Ramachander Rao.

Buzz is that this MLC-elect is likely to be made the state legislative council chairman.