MLCs seek funds for local bodies, to meet CM KCR soon

Hyderabad: A delegation of members of the Telangana legislative council, headed by Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha, on Wednesday met panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and sought funds for local bodies.

They also submitted a representation to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The MLCs earlier took suggestions from the local body representatives like ZPTCs, MPTCs.

The meeting was attended by local body quota MLCs including P Mahender Reddy, Bhanu Prasad, Naradasu Laxman, Damodar Reddy, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Satish Kumar, T Chinappa Reddy, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy.

“In order to represent the interests and concerns of local body representatives, we as a delegation of local bodies representatives met Minister Sri Dayakar Rao,” tweeted MLC Kavitha after the meeting.

Addressing the press conference at the Minister Quarter’s, MLC Bhanu Prasad said that they have discussed the issues brought to their notice by the local body representatives in the last few meetings.