M&M logs 3.6% growth in November auto sales

Mumbai, Dec 1 : Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported a 3.6 per cent growth in its vehicle sales for November.

The company sold 42,731 vehicles last month, compared to 41,235 during the same period last year.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,971 vehicles in November 2020, compared to 14,161 vehicles in November 2019, registering a growth of 27 per cent, said a company statement.

The passenger vehicles segment, which includes UVs, cars and vans, sold 18,212 vehicles in November 2020, a growth of 24 per cent over same period last year, it said.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said: “At Mahindra, we are happy to achieve strong double digit growth in SUVs during the month of November, aided by a robust festive demand for all our products. Given strong rural growth and signs of improvement in economic activities, we are hopeful to see this positive momentum continue post the festive season.”

On pick-ups and commercial vehicles performance, Nakra said that the company have witnessed double digit growth in pick-up vehicles.

“Our small commercial vehicle brands Bolero Pik Up, Supro and Jeeto continue to see strong demand in both rural and urban markets,” he added.

Exports for the month of November 2020 were at 1,636 vehicles, lower by 38 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

