M&M’s December auto sales down 10%

New Delhi, Jan 1 : Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported 10 per cent fall in its overall auto sales in December 2020 at 35,187 units.

During the same period of 2019, the company had sold 39,230 units.

However, in the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 16,050 vehicles in December 2020, compared to 15,225 vehicles in December 2019, registering a growth of 5 per cent.

The passenger vehicles segment sold 16,182 vehicles in December 2020, a growth of 3 per cent over same period last year, said a company statement.

The company witnessed a decline in sales of domestic commercial vehicles.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, said: “At Mahindra, we have witnessed a growth of 5 per cent in utility vehicles in the month of December. Our overall sales have been affected due to the continuing supply chain challenges related to the constantly changing global environment, more specifically the supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs).”

“Demand continues to remain strong even after the festive season and as we get into the new year.”

Exports for the month of December 2020 were at 2,210 vehicles.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.