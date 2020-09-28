MMTS awaits Centre’s nod to resume services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has been Suspended, across the country on March 22 and it has been more than six months now awaiting a decision on the resumption of MMTS services by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Railway.

All kinds of public transportation are now available for commuters except MMTS. Now, it’s the turn of South Central Railway to resume services in the City.

Since the six months, MMTS moved a single rake. Earlier, railways had operated Shramik special trains and presently running special trains.

The maintenance staff has been attending duty regularly, “We are ready to operate MMTS services at any moment. As all the rakes are fit and well maintained, Battery is being checked regularly along with brakes, wheel alignment, and functioning of the engine and other motors,” said a senior official.

Last month, MMTS Services were completed 17 years after it was introduced on August 9, 2003, as a step towards improving suburban transportation.

Before the lockdown, the revenue generated through MMTS services is nearly Rs 9 lakh a day as railways offer this sub-urban transportation for the benefit of commuters by charging a minimum ticket fare of Rs 5 and a maximum fare of Rs 10.

“The guidelines on necessary precautions will be considered and implemented strictly for the safety of passengers,” said an official.

Sakina Fatima