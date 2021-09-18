MN TV to organize webinar on September 19

By News Desk|   Updated: 18th September 2021 11:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: MN TV is going to organize a webinar on September 19.

The top of discussion will be “How effective will the Madras High Court’s directions to the Tamil Nadu government to set up a Press Council of Tamil Nadu in the state to raise the standard of the present media and enhance impartiality as well as identify fake news and fake journalists?”.

The participants of the webinar are Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Editor-in-Chief, Deshonnati, Sumit Chauhan, Founder and Chief Editor, The News Book & the Shudra and Kamlakant Kale, Chief Editor of MNTv.

