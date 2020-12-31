MNCs hire students from Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh: Even as Covid-19 continues to wreak uncertainty by hitting economic activity, leaving people unemployed and bringing educational institutions to a halt; Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students are carving out careers in the corporate world, a press release from the University said on Thursday.

In a recent online campus placement drive, 211students were offered jobs and internships by Multi-National Corporations (MNCs). These offers have come at a time when the university is celebrating the eventful centenary year.

According to Saad Hameed, Training and Placement Officer (TPO) General, “69 students received job offers, 142 have been given internships by Marque Impex, Cordis Technology, EFS Facilities Service Pvt. Ltd, Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, Selaris, Genpact, Allana Sons Pvt Ltd, Soft nice, Tacenda Publication LLP, Hamari Pahchan NGO, Swami Shiksha Charitable Trust, Brdgespan and Unschool.”

The selected students are pursuing courses in various streams, pointed out Dr Jahangir Alam, Assistant TPO General.

Dr Muzamil Mushtaq, Assistant TPO General said that special recruitment drives have been in progress at AMU despite the pandemic and more MNCs are looking forward to hire from AMU.