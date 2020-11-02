MNM’s alliance is with people: Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Nov 2 : Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will have alliance with the people.

He met party officials here on Monday to chalk out the plans for the 2021 Assembly polls.

Later he said electoral alliance is his work and urged the party officials to work for victory.

He said: “Our alliance is with the people.”

The party made its electoral debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and drew a blank.

