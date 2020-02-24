menu
Mob barge into boys’ hostel in Karnataka, vandalise property

Posted by Qayam Published: February 24, 2020, 9:54 am IST
Belgaum: Around 20 people entered a boys’ hostel premises in Karnataka’s Belgaum with rods and bats, and vandalised properties allegedly over ragging of a girl by two hostel residents.

The incident took place on February 23 and was captured in the CCTV camera.

According to Belgaum Police, a gang of 20 people entered Dr BR Ambedkar post metric hostel premises in Belgaum with rods and bats. The group vandalised the properties of hostel, bikes and scooters.

Police said this is an issue of ragging and during the incident, no students were injured.

Further, the investigation is underway.

Source: ANI
