Mob lynchings will be dealt with full severity of law: Imran Khan

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that mob lynchings will be dealt with the full severity of the law.

He was responding to the latest lynching in Khanewal’s Mian Channu where a man was stoned to death over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran, Samaa TV reported.

Several leading scholars, meanwhile, have condemned the lynching.

The lynching occurred in Jungle Dera village near Mian Channu where hundreds of loc­als gathered after the magh­rib pra­yers on Saturday following annou­n­cement that a man had torn some pages of the Holy Quran and set them on fire, the report said.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister took notice of the incident and issued a warning in a tweet.

“We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands.”

He said mob lynchings will be dealt with the full severity of the law.

The PM said he has ordered the Punjab police chief to submit a report on action taken against the perpetrators of the lynching in Mian Channu and the police officials @who failed in their duty”.

At a press conference on Sunday, leading Islamic scholars condemned Khanewal mob lynching and other such incidents.

During the press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that PM Imran Khan was looking into the case.