Mobile game Honor of Kings hits 100mn daily active users

Shenzhen (China), Nov 2 : Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios, the brain behind Honor of Kings, has claimed that the popular mobile game has crossed 100 million average daily active users, setting a new record.

The announcement was made during an online livestream celebrating the game’s fifth anniversary with players.

TiMi Studios on Sunday also announced two new untitled games, expanding the Honor of Kings world from multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) into two more unspecified genres.

As part of a broader series of celebrations, Honor of Kings, published by Tencent Games, introduced an officially licensed Bruce Lee skin to the game.

It also announced a collaboration with luxury fashion house Burberry.

Since its launch in 2015, it has gained momentum to become the most popular game in China and one of the world’s highest grossing games of all time, TiMi Studios said.

“We’ve spent more than a decade investing time and passion into learning what matters to Chinese gamers,” Li Min, Game Director of Honor of Kings and General Manager of TiMi Studios, said in a statement.

“Honor of Kings is not only a great competitive title but we’ve also seen it become a hub of social activity for people in China. To engage with such a large, daily audience is truly an honor and motivator to continue delivering the best entertainment experience for our audience every day,” he said.

Honor of Kings was among the first games in the world to offer some important technical solutions for mobile game development, including frame synchronisation, optimisation for mobile networks, non-synchronous coloring, frame synchronisation recovery after disconnection, and other technologies to support a massive user base.

The success of these technologies is now benefiting all of Tencent’s player-versus-player (PvP) games and are being leveraged to develop new games faster with less coding coming from scratch.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.