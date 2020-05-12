Mobile internet facility restored in Kashmir

Srinagar: Mobile Internet service was restored in Kashmir on Tuesday after it remained suspended for six days.

“Internet service is being restored on all mobile phones in the Valley in a phased manner today,” a senior official told IANS.

Mobile telephony except on postpaid BSNL connections was suspended in Kashmir on May 6 when Hizbul chief commander, Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter with the security forces.

Authorities had restored mobile telephony on all connections provided by service providers three days after May 6 except in south Kashmir areas, but without the internet service.

Around 12 a.m. on Tuesday, mobile internet was restored in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, following the restoration of the internet facility short service messaging (SMS) has also started working now.

This facility had remained suspended since May 6 even on BSNL postpaid connections although calls could be made and received on such connections during the last six days.

Source: IANS

