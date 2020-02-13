Mobile World Congress Canceled Due to Coronavirus

A+ A-

The Mobile World Congress held annually in Barcelona, Spain has officially canceled.

After several major exhibitors pulled out of the show due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, GSMA announced the event would be canceled.

Since the first edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has convened the industry, governments, ministers, policymakers, operators and industry leaders across the broader ecosystem.

JUST IN: The 2020 Mobile World Congress has been canceled by GSMA because of #coronavirus fears.



In an emailed statement, John Hoffman, the CEO of GSMA, said the outbreak has made it "impossible" to hold the event #MWC2020 pic.twitter.com/PS1BqTCzU8 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 12, 2020

With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision.

The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.

It’s unclear if GSMA will be able to get a payout from insurance as there has been no restrictions imposed on public gatherings in the country.

“There is no evidence at present to suggest that there is community spread outside China, so WHO is not currently requesting that large gatherings are cancelled,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters in Geneva.