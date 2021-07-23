Model Sagarika gets death threats after accusing Raj Kundra of demanding ‘nude audition’

New Delhi: Model Sagarika Shona Suman, on Thursday, claimed that she has been getting threatening, abusive, and vulgar calls following her bombshell allegations against Raj Kundra.

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was sent to police custody in the pornography case, several models and actors have come ahead to reveal their personal experiences with Kundra’s pornography web business.

Suman, who in a viral video had accused Kundra of demanding a nude audition from her, has now revealed that she is getting threatening, abusive, and vulgar calls on Messenger and WhatsApp.

“I am disturbed and depressed because I am getting calls from different online platforms. They are threatening me. I am getting threats of death and rape. People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done,” she said in a video.

She added, “They are threatening me and accusing me of shutting down their business. They even said that you people watch porn films that’s why we are making it.”

Suman also said that she feels her life is in danger because of those people and added that she will report a complaint against those people in the police station tomorrow.

In a clip, she had claimed that Kundra offered her a role in a web series and allegedly asked to give an audition in the nude.

“In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat, who offered me a web series produced by Kundra. When I joined the video call, he demanded a nude audition that I refused,” she said.

The model even held a press conference and reported the same, in February this year.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was on Monday night arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

The Mumbai Police earlier on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime.

“He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Maharashtra on Thursday informed that they have received four emails alleging that businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography, bribed Mumbai Police officials with Rs 25 lakh to evade arrest.

According to an ACB official, the emails were sent by a Yash Thakur, another person accused in the pornography case.

A similar amount was allegedly demanded from him as well. His allegations, however, were vague in nature and forwarded to the Mumbai Police for further action.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, he had a tie-up with a London-based company that was involved in streaming pornographic content through a mobile app called ‘Hotshots’.

While addressing a press conference, Bharambe said that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty. After court permission, Kundra’s offices were searched a few clips were found as well. He was arrested along with his head of IT.