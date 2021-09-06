Models, fashion lovers grace grand curtain raiser of HILIFE exhibition

Hyderabad: It’s the Season of Fashion and Fashion Lovers of Hyderabad are in for a Treat, the most famous fashion & lifestyle exhibition of the nation “HILIFE EXHIBITION” is all set to showcase its exquisite exhibition in Hyderabad on 13th, 14th & 15th September, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

Hi-Life Exhibition –The Most Famous Fashion Exhibition will be with its grand showcase in Hyderabad on 13th, 14th & 15th September, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad. showcasing the appealing collection of Wedding Wear, Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Accessories, Jewellery & More.

Hilife Exhibition is the Most Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition of the nation, the reason being its top designers and the artistic collection, which makes it a must visit exhibition for the shoppers.

“Hilife Exhibition” features exhilarating collection of Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Jewellery, Accessories, etc., Top Models, Fashion Lovers & Fashion Enthusiast graced the Grand launch of Hilife Exhibition at HICC – Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Mr. Aby Dominic Chief Organizer “HiLife Exhibitions”, said HILIFE EXHIBITION -is recognized as The Top Brand in Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition segment in the nation, and is being showcased in the fashion loving city of Hyderabad on 13th, 14th & 15th September, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

All Covid safety protocols are being adhered at Hilife Exhibition, featuring on13th, 14th & 15th September, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.