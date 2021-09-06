Models, fashion lovers grace grand curtain raiser of HILIFE exhibition

By News Desk|   Published: 6th September 2021 9:54 am IST
HILIFE exhibition
Actress Richa Singh, Actress Jenny Honey, Top Models Unveiling Poster of Hilife Exhibition at the Grand Curtain Raiser of Hilife Exhibition at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: It’s the Season of Fashion and Fashion Lovers of Hyderabad are in for a Treat, the most  famous fashion & lifestyle exhibition of the nation “HILIFE EXHIBITION” is all set to showcase its exquisite exhibition in Hyderabad on 13th, 14th & 15th September, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

Hi-Life Exhibition –The Most Famous Fashion Exhibition will be with its grand showcase in Hyderabad on 13th, 14th & 15th September, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad. showcasing the appealing collection of Wedding Wear, Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Accessories, Jewellery & More.

Hilife Exhibition is the Most Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition of the nation, the reason being its top designers and the artistic collection, which makes it a must visit exhibition for the shoppers.

“Hilife Exhibition” features exhilarating collection of Fashion Wear, Designer Wear, Jewellery, Accessories, etc., Top Models, Fashion Lovers & Fashion Enthusiast graced the Grand launch of Hilife Exhibition at HICC – Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Mr. Aby Dominic Chief Organizer “HiLife Exhibitions”, said HILIFE EXHIBITION -is recognized as The Top Brand in Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition segment  in the nation, and is being showcased in the fashion loving city of Hyderabad on 13th, 14th & 15th September, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

All Covid safety protocols are being adhered at Hilife Exhibition, featuring on13th, 14th & 15th September, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

