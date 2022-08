Jakarta: A 5.9-magnitude quake rocked Indonesia’s eastern province of North Maluku (Maluku Utara) on Sunday.

The quake hit at 9:47 Jakarta time (0247 GMT), with the epicentre at 139 km northwest of Halmahera Barat (West Halmahera) district and the shallow of 10 km under seabed, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The tremors did not trigger a tsunami, it said.