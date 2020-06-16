Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Kashmir

Srinagar: A moderate intensity earthquake rocked Kashmir on Tuesday as authorities said no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

Officials said the moderate intensity estimated earthquake occurred at 7 a.m. on Tuesday which measured 5.8 on the Richter scale.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan region and its depth was 100 Kilometres inside the surface of the earth.

“The co-ordinates of the quake are latitude 37.7 degrees north and longitude 72.3 degrees east.

“No report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far”, officials said.

Seismologically, Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone region.

Earthquakes have wreaked havoc in Kashmir in the past.

On October 8, 2005 an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: IANS

