Moderate intensity tremors felt in J&K

By News Desk 1Published: 6th October 2020 8:52 am IST
Moderate intensity tremors felt in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 6 : A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale as authorities said. No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

An official of the MET department said, “An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.13 a.m. on Monday.”

“The coordinates of the quake are latitude 34.36 degrees north and longitude 79.46 degrees east. The epicentre was in Ladakh region and its depth was 10 km inside the earth”.

Light intensity temblors have been occurring intermittently in J&K during the last one month with epicentres in the Ladakh-Tibet region.

READ:  OIL's 2019-20 profit 2,584 cr, revenue Rs 13,649 cr: CMD

Seismologically, J&K is situated in an earthquake prone region where temblors have wrought devastation in the past.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed more than 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 6th October 2020 8:52 am IST
Back to top button