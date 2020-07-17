Moderate quake hits Mizoram, no damage reported

Aizawl: A moderate intensity earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district on Friday, the ninth quake to rock the state in 26 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

However, no damage or casualty has been reported.

Fresh tremors were felt in the adjoining areas of the state and neighbouring Myanmar at 3.56 p.m., the officials added.

IMD officials said that the epicentre of the tremor, which lasted a few seconds, was at 10 km depth.

With a population of 1.1 million, Mizoram, the second least populous state in the country, has recorded successive quakes since June 22, when a moderate earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale, shook the same Champhai district and adjoining areas, damaging more than 31 structures, including roads, buildings and important installations.

Besides Champhai, a series of tremors also hit Saitual and Serchhip districts since June 22.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. The northeast region of India has seen some of the biggest quakes in history.

Source: IANS