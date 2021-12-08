Moderate rainfall expected in Hyderabad till December 11

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Hyderabad may witness light to moderate rainfall from December 8 to 11.

Similar predictions have been made for a few more districts of Telangana. These districts are Bkothagudem, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Siddipet, etc.

In Hyderabad, the nighttime temperature has been recorded as 17.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The lowest nighttime temperature i.e., 15.6 degrees Celsius has been recorded at Rajendranagar.

IMD predicts rainfall in Chennai

Meanwhile, IMD on Tuesday also predicted rainfall in Chennai and the surrounding area on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rainfall in Chennai and adjoining districts is owing to the consecutive weather activity triggered by the entry of steady easterly winds. Weathermen said that the city may not receive heavy rain like in November, but continuous rainfall is a possibility for the next few days.

The IMD also predicted that there won’t be heavy rain in Chennai and other areas of the state and easterlies will return on Wednesday.