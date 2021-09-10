Modern meat retail firm Fipola enters Hyderabad with 14 stores

Hyderabad: Fipola Retail India, a meat and seafood omnichannel retail company, is on an expansion mode and is setting up a chain of 14 stores in Hyderabad by end of September, said Mr. Sanjay Das CEO FIPOLA



In addition to choices of meats, fish and sea food, the company is into value added products like ready to fry crumped chicken, nuggets, momos, Easts it has dips dressings masala powders which compliment cooking besides cold cuts like salami sausages, and also marinations.

For the vegetarians for the first time in the country, Fipola has introduced International brand Burgers “Beyond Meat” a vegetarian based patty besides gravies, cheeses and other eats. Also they have a grill houses where choicest of grills are available.

Fipola diversified into Fipola Grill House with 8 outlets in Tamil Nadu and now in almost all stores in Hyderabad. Fipola on Wheels has three stores on vehicles in Chennai and will soon start in Hyderabad.



The company plans to open a state of the art store in Banjara Hills. They are already having existing outlets at Kukatpally, Bergumpet, Madhapur, Himayathnagar, Chandanagar Dilsukhnagar Manikonda and other places and are now on an expansion mode in Hyderabad.



The Chennai-based start-up, which operates outlets, now has 40 outlets and expects to take this up across India to 65 by December 2021 and to 200 by December 2022.



Fipola has an online presence too with more than 50 per cent of its revenues generated from its own app, website and merchant platforms like Swiggy and Dunzo.

The company has plans for large scale expansion pan South India and later pan India.

The company has 14 stores in Hyderabad and this will be expanded to 30 stores by 2022 and by December 2021 it expects to add 20 stores in Bengaluru, Karnataka Sanjoy Kumar Das said .

Fipola also plans to enter Vishakapatnam, Vijaywada, Nellore Guntur.



“Fipola offers choice of meats (fish/poultry/lamb/goat), cuts and flavours. Our range includes chicken and goat, alongside a wide variety of exotic seafood. Retail stores also act as delivery hubs, where meat is freshly cut and packed once the order is placed,” he said.



It offers various kinds of cuts and has certification from all agencies and retails in Halal meat. Besides, it is competitively priced and has a lab to ensure the meats are hygienic and disease free. They also have their own farms.