Modern technology to be used to facilitate Haj 2022: Saudi ministry

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Saturday said that major projects will adopt the use of modern technology in Haj 2022.
Speaking to Arabic TV Al-Ekhbariya, Hisham Saeed, the spokesman of the ministry, said that full technical connection will be used during the Haj, in integration with other parties at the holy sites, the security system, and the crowd management system.
Hisham Saeed confirmed that the ministry is working on positive gains to develop this year’s pilgrimage.
He further adds that the main goal for all is to facilitate the performance of Haj rituals for pilgrims and maintain their health in addition to raising the level of quality of services.
It is noteworthy that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to raise the number of Haj pilgrims for this year to one million from all over the world.
On Saturday, April 9, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that this year’s Haj season will be in accordance with the following regulations:
- This year’s pilgrimage is for the age group of less than 65, with the requirement to complete immunization with basic doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health.
- The pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom are required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom.