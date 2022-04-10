Modern technology to be used to facilitate Haj 2022: Saudi ministry

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Saturday said that major projects will adopt the use of modern technology in Haj 2022.

Speaking to Arabic TV Al-Ekhbariya, Hisham Saeed, the spokesman of the ministry, said that full technical connection will be used during the Haj, in integration with other parties at the holy sites, the security system, and the crowd management system.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to allow one million pilgrims for Haj 2022

Hisham Saeed confirmed that the ministry is working on positive gains to develop this year’s pilgrimage.

He further adds that the main goal for all is to facilitate the performance of Haj rituals for pilgrims and maintain their health in addition to raising the level of quality of services.

فيديو | #الحج_والعمرة لـ #نشرة_النهار:



مشروعات كبرى في حج هذا العام ستستخدم التقنية الحديثة من خلالها .. وهدفنا هو تسهيل أداء مناسك الحج على زوار بيت الله pic.twitter.com/xzcnj9SXnN — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) April 9, 2022

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to raise the number of Haj pilgrims for this year to one million from all over the world.

On Saturday, April 9, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that this year’s Haj season will be in accordance with the following regulations:

This year’s pilgrimage is for the age group of less than 65, with the requirement to complete immunization with basic doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health.