Modi, Amitabh, Virat, Sudha Murty among most admired: UK-based survey

Hyderabad: A study by a UK-Based, YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm after a survey from January to March this year has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, cricketer Virat Kohli and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty among the most admired Indians.

The Obama family is the world’s most admired one followed by Bill Gates, and Xi Jinping. Modi figures at the fourth place. “This year’s study is our largest ever with more than 45,000 people in 42 countries and territories Being interviewed to compile the list,” the firm said on its website.

Altogether, we polled in countries that constitute more than seven-tenths of the world’s population. All of the surveys were conducted online.

The internet firm, which is surveying since 2014, said the new additions to the top twenties this year include environment campaigner Greta Thunberg, pop stars Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Shakira, actors Keanu Reeves and Scarlett Johansson, sportsmen Michael Jordan and Virat Kohli, Indonesian president Joko Widodo, and Indian charity head Sudha Murty.

Apart from global figures, the company said an additional 5-10 popular local figures were added to the lists for individual countries.