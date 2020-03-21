Modi appreciates TN CM for measures on coronavirus

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami for the various steps taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

In a statement issued here the Tamil Nadu government said Modi had called Palaniswami over phone on Saturday and appreciated the several steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

On his part Palaniswami explained to Modi what steps the state government has taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Palaniswami also told Modi that the state would follow the nine requests made by the latter.

Source: IANS

