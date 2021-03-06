Modi calls for enhancing indigenisation in security system, doctrines and customs

New Delhi, March 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed on the importance of enhancing indigenisation in the national security system and also in the doctrines, procedures and customs practiced in the armed forces.

The Prime Minister was addressing the valedictory session of the Combined Commanders’ Conference organised by the Ministry of Defence at Kevadia in Gujarat, where he was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat about the discussions that were held in this year’s conference.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the structure and agenda of the conference. He particularly appreciated the inclusion of Junior Commissioned Officers and Non Commissioned Officers in this year’s conference.

Speaking to the highest civilian and military leadership of the national defence system, Modi conveyed his strong appreciation for the resolute dedication shown by the armed forces over the past year, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenging situation on the northern borders.

“The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of enhancing indigenisation in the national security system, not just in sourcing equipment and weapons, but also in the doctrines, procedures and customs practiced in the armed forces,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

He emphasised the need to optimise manpower planning in both military and civilian parts of the national security architecture.

The Prime Minister also called for a holistic approach, focused on breaking down civil-military silos and on expediting the speed of decision making.

He advised the services to rid themselves of the legacy systems and practices that have outlived their utility and relevance.

Taking note of the rapidly changing technological landscape, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to develop the Indian military into a ‘future force’.

He pointed out that the country would be celebrating 75 years of its Independence next year, and called upon the armed forces to use the occasion to undertake activities and initiatives that would inspire the youth of the country.

“Every Indian is very proud of our armed forces. Their courage is remarkable. Urged the armed forces to think about various reforms that would make the forces even stronger. Also discussed ways to integrate brave veterans in the celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence,” Modi later tweeted.

“The Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia was a fruitful one. There were extensive deliberations on various strategic subjects. Highlighted the need for making India Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector and reiterated the Government’s support for it,” the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

