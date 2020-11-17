Modi calls for ‘reset’ in post-pandemic world (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that there is a need for change in protocols, mindsets and systems globally in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He compared the post-pandemic scenario to the situation that emerged out of the two World Wars and said that it is time that new protocols are developed to cope with the required changes.

“I think the historic reconstruction efforts after the two World Wars can teach us several lessons. Post the World Wars, the entire world worked on a new world order. New protocols were developed and the world changed itself. Covid-19 has also given us a similar opportunity to develop new protocols in every field,” Modi said while addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

He noted that the opportunity should be grabbed by the world in order to develop resilient systems for the future.

Emphasising on the need of developing and transforming urban centres, the Prime Minister said: “We should think about the post-Covid requirements of the world. A good starting point would be the rejuvenation of our urban centres.”

He also invited global investors to invest in India’s urbanisation plans, and mobility among other sustainable solutions.

Modi said the pandemic has brought about a need to redesign the urban centres and make them more liveable for people keeping in mind the environmental aspect along with modern technology and conveniences.

“If you are looking to invest in urbanisation, India is an exciting opportunity for you,” he said.

He further said that India is also a suitable investment destination for mobility, innovation and sustainable solutions.

The Prime Minister said that the government will keep “no stones unturned” to make India a preferred global investment destination.

He said the government’s initiatives of Digital India, smart cities and affordable housing are initiatives towards making cities more liveable and affordable.

Modi said that India is on its way to achieve the target of 1 crore housing units in its urban areas by 2022.

“We are on track to deliver close to 1,000 km of Metro Rail system in the country by 2022. Our Make in India push has led to the development of tremendous indigenous capacity for production of transportation systems. It is going to help us push our sustainable transport goals in a big way,” the Prime Minister said.

Source: IANS

