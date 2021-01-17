Modi condoles death of 6 persons in Raj bus accident

New Delhi, Jan 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of six persons in a bus accident in Rajasthan’s Jalore district.

A total of six persons were killed and seven injured when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with a 11,000 volt high tension wire, police said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister expressed grief and offered condolences to the bereaved families, saying “the news of a bus accident in Jalore, Rajasthan, has caused immense grief. Many people have lost their lives in this accident.

“I express my condolences to the family members and wish the injured well soon,” said the Prime Minister.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also expressed grief.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an unfortunate bus accident near Maheshpura, Jalore in which 6 people have lost lives and several others have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May those injured recover soon,” Gehlot tweeted.

In a tweet, Congress leader Sachin Pilot Pilot said, “The news of the death of many people due to electric current in a bus in Maheshpura village in Jalore district is very sad and painful. My deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

