Modi congratulates JDU nominee for LS bypoll win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar on Wednesday for winning the Lok Sabha bypoll to Valmiki Nagar in Bihar and lauded the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for its hard work on the ground.

Kumar defeated Parvesh Kumar Mishra of the Congress by over 22,500 votes, the counting of which took place on Tuesday.

“I thank the people of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat for blessing NDA with their support in the by-poll,” Modi tweeted.

“I congratulate Shri Sunil Kumar Ji on his win and wish him the very best for his Parliamentary tenure. I also laud the efforts of the NDA family that worked hard on the ground,” he added.

Source: PTI