Modi elated to see Lord Venkateswara as AP CM logs in from Tirupati

Tirupati, Sep 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elated to catch a glimpse of Lord Venkateshwara when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy logged in for his video conference with the PM from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on managing the coronavirus pandemic in the country on Wednesday.

“Today, I am happy to catch a glimpse of Lord Venkateshwara through this video conference,” said Modi.

Reddy flew in from Delhi to Renigunta on Wednesday and drove down to Tirumala to participate in the Brahmostavams.

For the video conference, he logged in from the Annamayya Bhavan, where an elegant picture of the deity adorned the wall behind Reddy.

Modi appreciated Redyy for making it to the video conference despite being busy with the Brahmostavams.

The PM also appreciated some of Reddy’s pet projects, saying: “People are receiving faster services and we are thinking of replicating the model in other states.”

