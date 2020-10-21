Modi government is synonymous with prosperity: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 21 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed the Narendra Modi-led government as “synonymous with prosperity” after the Union Cabinet approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity bonus for the financial year 2019-20 for over 30 lakh non-gazetted employees.

“Modi government is synonymous with prosperity. I congratulate PM @narendramodiji for bringing joy in the lives of about 30.67 lakh central government employees before this festive season by approving the immediate payment of bonus into their accounts in today’s cabinet meeting,” Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, the Home Minister said, “Furthering its commitment to help and empower the people of J&K, PM @narendramodi led union cabinet has approved the extension of Market Intervention Scheme for procurement of apples. This will enhance the income of apples growers by providing an effective marketing platform.”

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, earlier in the day approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity bonus for the financial year 2019-20 for over 30 lakh non-gazetted employees.

The bonus will be given in a single instalment through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode before ‘Vijayadashami’. It will cost the government a total of Rs 3,737 crore and benefit a total of 3.67 crore non-gazetted employees.

On October 12, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a number of measures to induce government employees to spend in the upcoming festive season, including a ‘LTC Cash Voucher Scheme’ and a ‘Special Festival Advance Scheme’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.