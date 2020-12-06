Modi govt should not test farmers’ patience: Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh, Dec 6 : Questioning the Modi’s government handling of the farmers’ agitation, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday asked why it was not withdrawing the three farm laws as demanded, noting it would entail no loss to the public exchequer.

Noting the farmers were passing through a decisive period, Hooda said they are braving cold weather to stage protests against the laws in a peaceful manner, and the government should not test their patience any longer.

The farmers’ protest has also been receiving support from other quarters across the country.

After Haryana and Punjab, farmers from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are also joining the protest.

Hooda said that government should not try to confuse the farmers with half-baked assurances as they are not in a mood to strike any sort of compromise, and aree seeking withdrawal of the three acts.

“The government should understand the seriousness of the farmers’ demands and pain. It should agree to their demands as soon as possible,” the Congress leader said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.