Modi govt v.honest, emerged victorious against all odds: Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is very honest and has emerged victorious against all challenges including terrorism, separatism, cyclone and COVID-19 crisis.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is very honest and it has always emerged victorious against all odds be it terrorism, separatism, cyclone or COVID pandemic,” Naqvi told ANI on being asked about BJP’s plans to hold over 750 virtual rallies across the country to mark Modi government’s completion of the first year of its second tenure.

The Union Minister further said that the Prime Minister has always made sincere efforts so that an environment of fear does not envelop people.”When the entire world was just talking about coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi started working towards the ways through which the country would fight against it. As a result deaths due to the infection in India are less than other countries,” he said. He added that the Modi government has done immense reforms in favours of farmers and women.

To mark the completion of the first year of Modi government, of its second tenure, on May 30, the party is planning to hold over 1,000 virtual conferences by senior leaders and its workers will deliver a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 10 crore homes in the country.

The letter written by Prime Minister Modi will focus, among other things, on the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and precautions related to safety from COVID-19. The party is also planning 750 “rallies through video-conferencing” to take achievements of the government to people. The virtual rallies will be held all over the country with at least two rallies in large states and one in the smaller states.The party will also hold 150 press conferences at media centres in a week. Prime Minister Modi was sworn in for second successive term in office on May 30.

Source: ANI

