Modi govt would’ve given no funds if it weren’t for floods: TRS Minister

Telangana Minister of Animal Husbandary, Fisheries, and Cinematography, Talsani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday attacked the central government for not giving enough funds to the state. While addressing media, he said the centre wouldn’t have given a single rupee to the state had it not been for the recent heavy rainfall and floods, which caused a t of damage and loss of property.Praising his government, the minister also talked about the welfare schemes for BCs and said that such schemes are only provided by the KCR government. “In any election, KCR prefers BCs,” he said. “No one is giving priority to BCs like that of TRS government and also job opportunities. When Congress was in power there were no records of BCs being given priority except for their own factions,” he added.