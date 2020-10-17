Modi greets nation on Navratri

News Desk 1Published: 17th October 2020 11:34 am IST
New Delhi, Oct 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the beginning of the Navratri festival, and wished for a safe, healthy and prosperous planet.

“Greetings on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May Lord Jagadamba, bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di,” Modi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Modi said, “Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day one of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden.”

The nine-day long festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Each day, the nine forms of the Goddess are worshipped.

