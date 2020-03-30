Modi greets Rajasthan on state day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Rajasthan on the state day and wished the progress of the people will continue.

“Best wishes to all the brothers and sisters on Rajasthan Day. I wish that this state, famous for courage and valour, continued on the path of progress,” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

राजस्थान दिवस की वहां के सभी भाइयों और बहनों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम के लिए प्रसिद्ध यह प्रदेश प्रगति की राह पर निरंतर आगे बढ़े। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

Rajasthan, the largest Indian state by area, was established on this day in 1949.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.