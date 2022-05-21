Modi hai to Mushkil hai: MLC Kavitha lashes out at the PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the truth is “Modi hai to Mushkil hai” while highlighting the current situation of the country with massive inflation and record-breaking unemployment rates.

While addressing a party meeting in the Korutla constituency, she accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of working as a syndicate that is depriving the farmers of their basic rights while superficially standing for them.

“The Congress party and MLC Jeevan Reddy did nothing for turmeric farmers while Telangana Government was committed to fighting for the farmers and people of the state,” she said.

She further lashed out at the central government for not clearing dues of finance commission grants worth Rs 3000 crores, dues of backward region grants of Rs 1350 crore, and pending GST compensations of Rs 2247 crore and ignoring the recommendations for Niti Aayog. She said that the centre has no answer for their “step-motherly” behaviour against Telangana.

Former MP Kavitha further asked why the Modi government has not allocated even a single IIM, IIT, medical college, or Navodaya school.

In a fierce war of words, Kavitha accused the Congress party of fiddling with the feelings of farmers. She called the “Warangal Declaration” of INC a paper of lies and asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as to how many Congress-ruled states have implemented promises they made to the farmers.

MLC Kavitha addressed the national leaders as “political tourists” who visit the state with the intention of scoring political marks. She said it is only the TRS government under chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) that stood by the farmers at every step and transferred Rs 50,000 crores as direct benefit transfer to the farmers of the Telangana.