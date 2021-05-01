Modi is a brand who fails on all of his promises: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: With many states flagging the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to keep all his promises and should “apologise”.

“@PMOIndia @narendramodi has misled the nation through his unnecessary appearance on TV. He promised youngsters to make vaccination available from May 1st but states are not ready with the vaccines. Should @narendramodi not take the responsibility and apologise. #ResignModi,” tweeted former CM.

The Congress leader further said that PM Modi should reappear on television to request youngsters to pardon him.

“@narendramodi is a brand who fails on all of his promises. @narendramodi himself should have reappeared on television to request youngsters to pardon him and ask to wait for few more days to get vaccinated. Instead, he is letting states to take responsibility. #ResignModi,” he added.

India started the third phase of vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age bracket from Saturday as the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19. However, some states have flagged the shortage of vaccines and expressed their inability to start vaccination of people above 18 years from today.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ”liberalised” policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the centre will receive 50 per cent of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses.

As per the health ministry, more than 2.45 crore beneficiaries had registered themselves on Co-WIN portal till 9.30 pm on Friday for the Phase III of the vaccination drive.