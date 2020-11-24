Modi most popular leader on social media in India

New Delhi, Nov 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular leader on social media in the country and has been associated with the most trends on social media platforms such as Twitter, Google search and YouTube from August to October.

Modi was at the top of 95 political leaders as well as led the top 500 influencers on social media.

Other leaders who led significant trends include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, the report said.

CheckBrand conducted an online analysis of the top 95 political leaders on social media as well as the top 500 influential people from August to October this year. It analysed over 100 million online votes for the first edition of the report.

“In the last quarter, 2,171 trends were associated with Prime Minister Modi on forums like Twitter, Google search and YouTube and 2,137 trends were associated with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the report said.

According to the report, Modi had a consolidated brand score of 70, which is almost double that of the nearest political leader.

A brand score is based on five parameters — followers (20), trends (10), sentiment (30), engagement (20) and mentions (20).

Home Minister Amit Shah’s score was 36.43 followed by the late former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at 31.89, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu at 31.89 and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 27.03.

“The brand value in monetary terms on the basis of the engagement and followers for Prime Minister Modi stood at Rs 3.36 billion (Rs 336 crore), for Amit Shah at Rs 3.35 billion (Rs 335 crore), followed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rs 3.28 billion (Rs 328 crore),” the report said.

