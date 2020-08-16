Modi, Nadda condole Chetan Chauhan’s death

Published: 16th August 2020
Modi, Nadda condole Chetan Chauhan's death

New Delhi, Aug 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday condoled the death of cricketer turned BJP politician Chetan Chauhan. Modi called Chauhan a “diligent political leader”.

Modi tweeted: “Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strength the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.” He extended his condolences to Chauhan’s family and supporters.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister passed away on Sunday due to kidney failure after he tested positive for coronavirus. He died at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he had been shifted after his condition deteriorated.

BJP chief Nadda recalled Chauhan’s “invaluable contribution” to strengthen the BJP’s organisation in Uttar Pradesh. Chauhan, who was a two-time BJP MP, was described by Nadda as “the inspiration for millions of youths”.

“From sports to the political world, he created a distinct identity. His departure is a big loss for us,” Nadda added.

Chauhan, 73, is the second Minister of the Yogi Adityanath government to have succumbed to coronavirus. On August 2, Minister Kamal Rani Varun had also died due to the infectious disease.

A well-known cricketer before he joined politics, Chauhan played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978 and scored 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57, with 97 as his highest score. He also played seven ODIs, scoring 153 runs.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

