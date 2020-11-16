Modi, Nadda wish Nitish, stress on ‘NDA family’

New Delhi/Patna, Nov 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath for the seventh time as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Interestingly, both stressed on the NDA alliance.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar.”

The BJP President, who was present at the oath taking ceremony in Patna, took to Twitter to say, “I am sure that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi Ji, NDA will give pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented govt in the State. I assure people of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfil their aspirations.”

The National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the October-November Assembly elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member house. However, Nitish Kumar saw his Janata Dal-United’s share slip to 43, while the BJP won 74 seats. Two smaller allies — HAM(S) and VIP together won eight seats.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to Kumar at the ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.