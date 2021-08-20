Modi, Naidu, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister during 1984-89 and was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991.

PM Modi, VP Naidu pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in the middle of the General Election in 1991. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.

Modi tweeted, “Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the IT and telecom sectors.

“My tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. His valuable contributions to the IT, telecom and education sector will always be remembered,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Rahul pays tributes to his father at Veer Bhumi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid homage to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father at his memorial, Veer Bhumi, and spent some time there.

Senior party leaders Pawan Kumar Bansal, K C Venugopal and Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, among other leaders, were present on the occasion.

“A secular India alone is an India that can survive,” Rahul Gandhi posted his father’s quote on Facebook.

“Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary,” he said in the post.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, “India’s youngest Prime Minister. The architect of 21st Century India. The visionary, the pioneer, the patriot. Today we pay homage to Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi and celebrate his immense contributions to the nation.”

