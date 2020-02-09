Modi offers help to Xi in coronavirus crisis

A+ A-

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered assistance to Chinese President Xi Jinping in the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic that has killed over 800 people and infected around 35,000 in China.

Top sources told IANS that Modi in a letter to Xi, offered his condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV. He has also offered assistance to face the challenge, sources said.

The Prime Minister has also expressed solidarity with the Chinese President and the people of China in this time of crisis. Sources said Modi also conveyed appreciation for the facilitation provided by the Chinese government for evacuation of around 650 Indian citizens from Wuhan in Hubei province which has been placed under lockdown for the past several weeks now.