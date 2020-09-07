Modi refuses to talk on “failing economy”: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Sunday made a sharp remark over Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement claiming pandemic being “Act of God.” He stated that the Union Finance minister is blaming god for the failure of economy.

In his weekly column Rokhtok in the party’s mouth piece Saamna, he also pointed out PM Modi addresses all the issues but the “failing economy” happens to be an exception.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman had made a statement last month claiming economic fall has been caused due to pandemic which is an “Act of God” and its impact will be felt in coming times too.

“If gods are pronounced culprits, in which court should the trial be conducted?” Raut writes, responding to Sitharaman’s remarks.

Questioning the key decisions and the core ideology of the ruling party, Raut asked, “From demonetisation to the lockdown, the economy is completely paralysed. But the Union Finance Minister directly blamed the gods for it. This is an insult of Hindutva. What kind of Hindutva is this?”

He adds, country’s economy was in a bad shape even before the pandemic.

“In the first quarter of the current financial year, the GDP has come down by 23.9 per cent and this is due to the human error and careless attitude,” he said.

“The Coronavirus pandemic and crumbled economy is god’s will. Then what is the need for the government and military. God will see to everything,” he added.

Raut stated that in legal terms, an act of god is a natural disaster which cannot be prevented, such as a tsunami, earthquake, volcanic eruption or a hurricane. “Acts of god are legal excuses for delay or failure in fulfilling an obligation or to complete a construction project,” he said.