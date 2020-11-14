Modi remembers Sarang as ‘compassionate’ leader

New Delhi, Nov 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Sarang (86), who breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on Saturday.

“Shri Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Sarang was an old hand who worked for the organisation since the Jan Sangh days. He had worked along side Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sarang was keeping ill for several days. His health deteriorated in September. After initial treatment in Bhopal, he was shifted to Mumbai.

Source: IANS

