Modi reminds to turn off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reminded the country to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 p.m.
On Twitter, Modi said “9 pm (-) 9 minutes”.
Few minutes later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted the same — “tonight at 9 o’clock nine minutes”.
Modi on April 3 asked the countrymen to light lamps or candles for nine minutes at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
“On April 5 (Sunday), at 9 p.m., turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in your balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes,” Modi said, adding this is to challenge the darkness caused by the coronavirus.
He said this is also to awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians.
The country is under a lockdown till April 14 due to coronavirus.
So far, close to 3,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country with 77 deaths.
