Modi should roll back ‘black’ farm laws: Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 7 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the leaders of farmers unions and resolve the impasse by rolling back the “black” farm laws.

“It is most worrying to see that our farmers are spending nights in cold weather on roads, while the government continues to ignore their genuine demands. PM Modi must intervene directly, listen to leaders of farmer unions and resolve the impasse,” the senior Congress leader said.

“As more and more farmers are joining the agitation from across the country and gathering at Delhi border at great inconvenience to the women and children, who are part of agitation too, the government must not delay paying heed to the welfare issues of the farmers,” he added.

Gelhot said “the NDA government must shun its arrogance, insensitivity, adamant attitude and roll back the ‘black’ farm laws”.

“The Congress party stands with our famers in ensuring the Mandi system, MSP continue, and farmers as well as farm lands are saved from big corporates,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.