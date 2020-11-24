Modi to address AIPO conference on Thursday

New Delhi, Nov 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ (AIPO) Conference on Thursday afternoon.

Started in 1921, this year’s AIPO meet is being celebrated as the beginning of the centenary year of the Presiding Officers’ Conference. To celebrate the centenary year, the two-day conference is being held in Gujarat’s Kevadia — home to the Statue of Unity — on November 25-26.

A government statemment said that the theme for this year’s conference is ‘Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary – Key to a Vibrant Democracy’.

The conference will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. The conference will also be attended by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairperson of the Conference Om Birla, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, among others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.