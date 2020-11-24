Modi to inaugurate virtual expo on renewable energy investment

New Delhi, Nov 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the virtual 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020) on Thursday evening. The summit is being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and will be held from November 26-28.

The theme for RE-Invest 2020 is ‘Innovations for Sustainable Energy Transition’. It will feature a three-day conference on renewables and future energy choices, and an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, investors and innovators.

“It is expected to be attended by over 75 international ministerial delegations, over 1,000 global industry leaders, and 50,000 delegates. It aims to accelerate the worldwide effort to scale up development and deployment of renewable energy and connect the global investment community with Indian energy stakeholders,” read a government statement.

The virtual expo aims to build upon the success of the first two editions held in 2015 and 2018 and provide an international forum for investment promotion in the field of renewable energy.

Source: IANS

