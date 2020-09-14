Modi to launch 7 more projects in poll-bound Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone of seven more projects, to the tune of Rs 541 crore, in Bihar on Tuesday.

According to an official release, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure, via video conferencing.

“Out of these, four projects are related to water supply, two to sewerage treatment and one to river front development. The total cost of these projects is Rs 541 crore,” it said.

The implementation of these projects has been undertaken by BUIDCO under the state’s Urban Development and Housing Department.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present on the occasion.

The sewerage treatment plants built under Namami Gange, at Beur and Karmalichak, in Patna Municipal Corporation, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

He will also inaugurate the water supply projects built under AMRUT Mission in Siwan Municipal Council and Chapra Municipal Corporation.

“Both these projects will help local residents get pure drinking water 24 hours a day,” the statement said.

The foundation stone of the Munger water supply scheme under the AMRUT Mission will also be laid by the Prime Minister.

“The scheme will help residents of Munger Municipal Corporation get pure water through pipelines. The foundation stone of Jamalpur water supply scheme, under the AMRUT Mission, in Jamalpur Municipal Council, will also be laid,” it said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Scheme, being built under Namami Gange.

“Under the project, three ghats of Muzaffarpur (Poorvi Akhada Ghat, Seedhi Ghat and Chandwara Ghat) will be developed. Basic facilities like toilets, information kiosk, changing rooms, pathway, watch tower etc will be made available at the riverfront,” it said.

Proper security arrangements, signage and adequate lighting will be arranged at these ghats. The development of the riverfront will also boost tourism and make it a centre of attraction in future, it added.

The Prime Minister on Sunday inaugurated three petro projects for the state.

Source: IANS

