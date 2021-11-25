Modi to visit U’khand early next month

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 25th November 2021 7:13 pm IST
Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Uttarakhand in the first week of December to address a public meeting.

The Prime Minister’s programme for Uttarakhand early next month is final, Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik told reporters here on Thursday.

The date and venue of the Prime Minister’s public meeting, however, is yet to be finalised, he said.

MS Education Academy

The possible dates are December 3 or 4, Kaushik said.

It will be Modi’s third visit to the state in three months.

He came to Rishikesh on October 4 to inaugurate an oxygen plant at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and visited Kedarnath on November 5 to unveil the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button